Watch Devin Townsend’s Third Quarantine Concert Raising Money for North Shore University Hospital in New York State

Ariel King May 2nd, 2020 - 8:46 PM

Devin Townsend gave the third performance as part of his quarantine concert series benefiting various health organizations. Previous concerts have donated to the Vancouver General Hospital and the UK’s National Health Service with Townsend’s third performance benefiting the North Shore University Hospital in New York State.

Townsend’s previous two shows have raised $45,000 for the Vancouver General Hospital and $81,000 for the NHS. The Devin Townsend Support Team GoFundMe has currently raised over $86,000 since going live on March 16.

Townsend starts his set on a heavy note as he dives into “Spirits Will Collide” from his most recent album Empath. Townsend periodically overlays visuals of a stuffed monster while the camera cuts to several angles. He finishes off with an acoustic version of “Life” from his sophomore solo album Ocean Machine.

Townsend has been keeping himself busy with his project Quarantine which includes his recent concert series, a podcast series, previously unreleased music videos, new mixes, covers and several new originals, “Heavy Factions,” “Stampy’s Blaster,” “Good Morning!,” and “Quarantine.” Townsend has also revealed the singles will be released on a new album.

Setlist

2:27 – Spirits Will Collide

7:09 – Aftermath

14:20 – By Your Command

22:39 – Deep Peace

31:06 – The Greys

36:14 – Detox

42:03 – Frogs-R-Nice

46:17 – Life

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat