Killer Be Killed Featuring Max Cavalera, Greg Puciato, Troy Sanders and Ben Koller Teasing First New Music in Six Years

Home News Aaron Grech September 1st, 2020 - 1:50 PM

Heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed, which features Max Cavalera of Soulfly, Greg Puciato of The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan, Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Ben Koller of Converge have finally teased new music on their social media. This marks their first release since their self-titled debut album came out in 2014.

The brief 24-second trailer features a gritty bass and guitar riff that ends as soon as the drums begin to build up an instrumental. This visual is accompanied by a simple graphic featuring the band’s name, alongside an announcement that new music will be coming soon, accompanied by a September 4 date.

Multiple members of Killer Be Killed including Koller, Cavalera and Puciato have been discussing working on the group’s second studio album for several years. Puciato stated that the group was still working on their second album back in March, but claimed that the project was still not finished. Their first project featured a blend of metal, thrash, hardcore and punk.

Puciato has been this year promoting his debut studio album Child Soldier: Creator of God, which will be out by next month. This project is supported by the singles “Deep Set,” “Do You Need Me To Remind You?” and “Roach Hiss.” Mastodon are preparing for the release of their own upcoming compilation album Medium Rarities and released “Rufus Lives” from the upcoming Bill and Ted film. Koller has been appearing on multiple Two Minutes to Late Night covers and recently joined up with Mark Morton of Lamb of God for a collaborative song.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat