Greg Puciato Drops Black And White Video For “Deep Set”

Greg Puciato, known as the lead vocalist for metalcore group The Dilinger Escape Plan, has released a new track. The track titled “Deep Set” is a dark, angular song with a bit of groove. “Deep Set” will be featured on Puciato’s new album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, which will be released this summer. This album is the first solo project of Puciato’s.

The track begins instantly. There is no build-up, and within seconds, the track is charging full speed with fuzzy, jagged guitars and booming drums. Puciato’s vocals are dynamic and go from a smooth run to aggressive screaming. The contrast between Puciato’s vocal styles creates a rich contrast throughout the track. The video matches the tone of the song well, and has an almost Blair Witch Project visual style, except the main antagonist is a grimacing clown-like figure.



Puciato has been working on a lot of new music. Back in March, he released his solo track “Fire For Water” and mentioned that his latest project Killer Be Killed is working on their second album. Additionally, Puciato joined forces with Chelsea Wolfe, Uniform and Trentemøller on the compilation album Reigning Cement.

Regarding new music, Puciato’s states that “Just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof,” Puciato continued “The misfits needed a place to go.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat