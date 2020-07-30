Greg Puciato Releases New Intense Track “Roach Hiss”

Home News Roy Lott July 30th, 2020 - 11:15 PM

The Dillinger’s Escape Plan’s own Greg Puciato has shared a new track called “Roach Hiss,” which is included on his upcoming solo debut album “Child Soldier: Creator Of God” set to be released on October 23 via Federal Prisoner. “Roach Hiss” provides heavy drums intense vocals and guitar riffs throughout. Take a listen below. It is the fourth single released thus far, following “Deep Set,” Fire For Water” and the most recent “Do You Need Me To Remind You?” with its accompanying video.

In a press release, Puciato discussed the upcoming 15 track LP, stating “It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it. When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an ‘oh that’s interesting’ moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it.”

According to Blabbermouth, the record was recorded in Los Angeles in 2019 and early 2020 before the pandemic came into play. Child Soldier: Creator of God was produced by Nick Rowe, who has worked with Vampire Weekend and Haim and mixed by Steve Evetts, who has worked with Puciato’s The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Cure.

Pusciato also contributed to a compilation album called Reigning Cement, along with Chelsea Wolfe & Ben Chisholm, Dylan Walker (Full Of Hell), Eric Ghoste (Ghostemane), Exploited Body, Gendo Ikari.

Child Soldier: Creator Of God track listing:

01. Heavy Of Stone

02. Creator Of God

03. Fire For Water

04. Deep Set

05. Temporary Object

06. Fireflies

07. Do You Need Me To Remind You?

08. Roach Hiss

09. Down When I’m Not

10. You Know I Do

11. Through The Walls

12. A Pair Of Questions

13. Evacuation

14. Heartfree

15. September City

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat