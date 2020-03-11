Greg Puciato Says Killer Be Killed Is Working on Second Album but “It’s Not Done”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 11th, 2020 - 9:34 PM

Known for his vocals for the disbanded band, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Greg Puciato, has announced his project, Killer Be Killed, has been working on their second album over the last few years. In 2018, vocalist and guitarist, Max Cavalera, mentioned the band was rehearsing and writing music, and in an interview with Kerrang, Puciato spoke of what the super group has been up to ever since.

“We’ve done a lot, man (laughs). That’s its own thing, and I don’t want to muddy the waters, because we’ve all made a pact that none of us are going to be the person who fucks up and says more than we should say,” Puciato said. “I will tell you this: it’s not done. And until a record is done, it’s like counting the cheque before it’s cashed.”

He states how the band is further along than they were back in 2018. Puciato mentioned how the band does not want to make any claims as to when the new record will be finished, or when it will release.

When asked about his other band, Black Queen, Puciato mentioned they were in early stages of development for their new album. He mentions how he cannot see the album coming out anytime before 2021.

“I can’t imagine that record coming out until 2021. And then we’ve been working on the second Killer Be Killed record for years now, too,” Puciato said. “I’m guessing that’ll be out before the Black Queen record.”

Earlier this month, Puciatio debuted his first solo single, “Fire For Water.” The song will be featured on Puciato’s upcoming album, which has yet to have a definitive release date or title.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat