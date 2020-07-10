Greg Puciato Announces Debut Solo Album Child Soldier: Creator of God for October 2020 Release and Shares New Video for “Do You Need Me to Remind You?”

Home News Paige Willis July 10th, 2020 - 1:31 PM

Greg Puciato, the former singer of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has announced his debut solo album and a release date, October 23, that has been teased leading up to this announcement.

The announcement comes with a single “Do You Need Me To Remind You?” Puciato released a video to accompany the new song. In the video it is just Puciato and drummer from Poison The Well’s Chris Hornbrook playing their instruments together.

Within the video there are different scenes of Hornbrook and Puciato playing together, but also a solo moment with just Puciato singing in a cage. The video includes many different camera angle changes and flashing lights with a black and white filter over the whole video.

“Do You Need Me To Remind You?” opens with a softer melody, and progresses into the chorus which amplifies really quickly. As the song goes on their is less contrast in the intensity of the verses and the chorus. The bridge of the song is where Puciato uses his full vocal range going into scream singing.

Puciato actually performed all of the instruments and singing himself, the only thing he didn’t do was play the drums. For the drums he brought in other drummers including the drummer from The Dillinger Escape Plan, Chris Pennie.

After Puciato debuted his solo single “Fire For Water,” in March of this year, he also announced that Killer Be Killed is working on a second album but it just has not been completed as of yet. In April of this year, the announcement was made that Puciato would be working with Chelsea Wolfe, Trentemøller, Uniform and various other on a compilation project titled Reigning Cement.

Most recently in May of this year Puciato dropped another black and white music video for his song “Deep Set.” Members of The Dillinger Escape plan were also part of a Black Lives Matter benefit EP put together by Slay At Home.

Child Soldier: Creator of God Track list

1. Heaven of Stone

2. Creator of God

3. Fire for Water

4. Deep Set

5. Temporary Object

6. Fireflies

7. Do You Need Me to Remind You?

8. Roach Hiss

9. Down When I’m Not

10. You Know I Do

11. Through the Walls

12. A Pair of Questions

13. Evacuation

14. Heartfree

15. September City

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat