Hayley Williams Releases Petals for Armor II EP Featuring Songs From Second Half of Her Debut Album

Pop artist and Paramore frontwoman has released the second part of her upcoming studio album Petals For Armor, which will serve as her debut solo project. This Petals for Armor II EP, is the second third of this upcoming release, which will be available in full on May 8th.

One of the new tracks on the EP includes “Dead Horse” a new single, taking elements of alternative R&B and pop with William’s vocal delivery and its light instrumental. The track discusses William’s personal growth as a performer and the triumph she has made since then.

This latest single joins the previously released “Over Yet,” “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” “My Friend,” and “Why We Ever” on the EP. “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris,” featured the indie folk supergroup boygenius, which consists of singer-songwriters Pheobe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus.

“I needed these songs to help me get to a place where I could name my shame, take inventory of emotional scars, true friends, awful coping mechanisms, and discover what I desire for my life,” Williams explained in a statement to Consequence of Sound. “The latest single, ‘Dead Horse’, offers strength back to a younger, weaker version of myself. I feel like all of this needed to be said in order to embody the kind of woman I hope to be.”

Williams recently released an at home cover of Bridgers’ “Smoke Signals,” which was dedicated to her friend and photographer Lindsey Byrnes. The song originally appeared on Birdgers’ 2017 studio album Stranger in the Alps

Check out the songs included on the EP below:

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi