Bjork Cancels All 2020 Shows Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott May 25th, 2020 - 8:10 PM

Bjork has canceled all of her shows for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her previously scheduled 2020 orchestral concert dates will now take place in 2021, according to Pitchfork. In an Instagram post, she states “As clearly as India can see the Himalayas, I announce that my concerts in the summer have been moved back a year.” She continues “I hope you understand and looking forward to seeing you.” As her record label One Little Indian notes, any tickets for the 2020 shows will be honored for the new dates.”

Bjork’s most recent album was 2017’s Utopia. Since its release, it has garnered some music videos and singles including the most recent”Losss,” “Tabula Rasa,” The Gate, “Blissing Me “ and the album’s title track.

Björk has quite the successful discography, as she’s had 31 singles reach the top 40 on pop charts around the world, with 22 top 40 hits in the UK, including the top 10 hits “It’s Oh So Quiet”, “Army of Me”, and “Hyperballad”. She has won the 2010 Polar Music Prize from the Royal Swedish Academy of Music in recognition of her “deeply personal music and lyrics, her precise arrangements and her unique voice.” She was also ranked both sixtieth and eighty-first in Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest singers and songwriters lists, has won five BRIT Awards and has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards.



Bjork 2020 Tour Dates

02/07/20 – Moscow, Russia – Crocus Music Hall

06/07/20 -Helsinki, Finland- Hartwall Arena

09/07/20 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne Open Air

17/07/20 – Paris, France – Siene Musicale

20/07/20 – Paris, France – Siene Musicale

26/07/20 – Cheshire, UK – Bluedot Festival

Bjork 2021 Tour Dates (As of Now)

10/06/2021 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwell Arena

14/06/2021 – Moscow, Russia – Crocus City Hall

18/06/2021 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne Open Air

17/07/2021 – Paris, France – Siene Musicale

20/07/2021 – Paris, France – Siene Musicale