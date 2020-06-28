Björk Announces Orchestral Live Stream Performances in Front of Live Audience for Charity

Home News Paige Willis June 28th, 2020 - 4:58 PM

In light of everything going on in today’s world artists are trying to cast out beacons of hope. The artist Björk has announced that she will be doing livestream performances from Reykjavik at Harpa Hall. Livestreams will take place on August 9, 15 and 23.

The shows will include features from the Icelandic Symphony orchestra on multiple dates. Björk has also told her audience that the shows will be completely unplugged meaning they will be “…performed without beats or electronics.”

These new livestream dates are in lieu of the artist having to reschedule her previously scheduled tour for this year due to the Coronavirus. Dates have officially been moved to the summer of 2021, and fans tickets will be honored that were ticket holders for the original concert dates.

Livestream dates that have been announced for Björks August shows are to raise awareness for a women’s shelter located in Reykjavik. The artist says, “It is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism, that we learn that lives are more important that profit, and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges.”