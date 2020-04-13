Margo Price Covers John Prine’s “All The Best” with Husband Jeremy Ivey for In My Room Stream Series

Home News Drew Feinerman April 13th, 2020 - 2:47 PM

Margo Price

Country singer/songwriter Margo Price and her husband Jermey Ivey have been keeping themselves and their fans busy through a video series called “In My Room,” featuring the latest installment which includes 3 songs, one of them being a cover of folk legend John Prine’s “All The Best,” according to the Rolling Stone. The other two songs featured in the video are the couple’s own songs, “I’m Gonna Miss Me (When I’m Gone)” and “The Devil’s in the Details.”

The couple’s decision to include a cover of Prine’s work is not surprising giving his untimely and tragic death due to complications with the coronavirus disease. Just last week Price took to Twitter to share her thoughts on her musical idol along with Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and many others.

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Prine has been the focus of a myriad of tributes from artists and bands throughout many genres of music. This past weekend, Consequence of Sounded hosted a virtual concert series that featured a number of artists performing covers on many different Prine songs. Price and Ivey’s latest Prine cover, while not officially part of the concert series, continues to deliver on the easy going and pleasant melodies and chord progressions that Prine first made popular in the 1970’s.

Check out Margo Price and Jermey Ivey’s latest installment of their “In My Room” series featuring a cover of John Prine’s “All The Best” below:

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer