Watch Kurt Vile Cover John Prine’s “Sam Stone” During Love From Philly Live Stream

Kurt Vile was recently featured on the Love From Philly livestream music festival, which also hosted the likes of G. Love, Man Man, Members of Cage the Elephant and Dr. Dog. During the performance Vile played a few of his own tracks such as “I Know I Got Religion” and “I’m an Outlaw,” before going into a cover of John Prine’s “Sam Stone.”

“Sam Stone” originally appeared on Prine’s self-titled debut album which was released back in 1971. Prine and Vile had previously performed the track during a performance in Vile’s hometown of Philadelphia back in 2018. Vile performed this latest version in his home, as a tribute to the late Prine who passed away from COVID-19 complications earlier this year at the age of 73. The song can be located at the 10:00 mark.

Vile was a former member of The War On Drugs, who also made an appearance during this livestream performance. The remaining bandmates all linked up on a videocall from their respective locations, where they performed their songs “Pain” and “Under Pressure.”

Vile was originally scheduled to tour this year alongside Cate Le Bon, however these shows have been rescheduled until summer due to COVID-19. Vile had also performed a cover of Nick Cave’s “Stranger Than Darkness” earlier this year, The song originally appeared on the album Your Funeral… My Trial, by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The War On Drugs held a show last December, where they performed covers by Neil Young, Patti Smith and The Pretenders.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister