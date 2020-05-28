Brandi Carlile Announces Live Stream Show Playing By The Way, I Forgive You in Full to Benefit Road Crew

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 12:01 PM

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has announced a new live stream show, where she will play her 2018 studio album release By The Way, I Forgive You in full. This performance is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 1, at 6:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed via veep.com.

This performance will be Carlile’s first full live stream performance, however she had previously made an appearances at a virtual benefit for the Colorado Music Relief Fund earlier this year. This upcoming live stream concert will donate its proceeds to Carlile’s band and crew, and will be part of a larger series of full-album live performances. The artist will be performing alongside her bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and Josh Neumann, for this upcoming show.

Carlile had previously hosted an exclusive live stream performance titled the “Carlile Compound Quarantine” for The Bramily, her online fan club, which raised money for the Looking Out Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, alongside her band and crew.

The performer released a lyric video for “Carried Me With You,” back in April, which was subsequently featured on the Pixar film Onward. The artist also recently revealed that industrial metal performer Marilyn Manson had asked her to collaborate with him for a cover of the Judy Garland classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Carlile and her The Highwomen band mate Nathalie Hemby recently teamed up with Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Yola for a performance of The Highwomen’s self-titled track during the recent To Nashville, With Love benefit concert earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz