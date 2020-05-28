Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile and More to Perform on All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief Live Stream

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 9:37 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

An all-star music line-up featuring Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Ciara and Macklemore will be making an appearance during the live stream benefit concert, All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief. This event will take place on June 7 at 7 p.m. PST, with proceeds going to support All In WA, an organization providing support for workers and families across Washington State during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be donated during the stream while it is broadcasted, although the full performance will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video after it streams.

Ciara’s husband, professional football player Russell Wilson, will make an appearance alongside his wife. Other non-music guests include Pete Carroll, Joel McHale, Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and The Black Tones. This will be broadcasted via Amazon’s Twitch account and locally via NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG.

Pearl Jam recently released a music video for “Retrograde,” which features prominent climate change activist Greta Thunberg. The band’s frontman Eddie Vedder recently made an appearance at the One World: Together At Home benefit concert, curated by Lady Gaga, which also hosted the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Elton John.

Ben Gibbard, the mastermind behind the influential emo outfit Death Cab for Cutie, released a new song titled “Life In Quarantine” earlier this year. Gibbard also covered “I’m So Tired,” “For No One” and “You Won’t See Me” during a recent All Beatles-covers livestream. He also covered a Fountains of Wayne song in honor of the late Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Carlile will be performing her 2018 studio album By The Way, I Forgive You in full during a live stream benefit next Monday, June 1. She performed during a live stream benefit for the Colorado Music Relief Fund earlier this year.

