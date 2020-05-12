The Black Keys Cancel 2020 Let’s Rock Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Drew Feinerman May 12th, 2020 - 1:23 PM

Akron based garage rock band the Black Keys have officially cancelled their Let’s Rock 2020 summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pitchfork. The tour was set to kick off on July 7th at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle, Washington, and close on September 6th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The tour was planned in order to celebrate the Black Keys’s ninth studio album, Let’s Rock, which was released on June 28th of last year. The band was supposed to be joined by blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., LA rock band Allah-Las, Brooklyn based singer Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and country singer Yola throughout various sets along the tour.

The band took to social media to express their disdain for cancelling the tour, as well as to wish good health to their fans: “We are very disappointed to let you know the U.S. ‘Let’s Rock!’ Summer tour is no longer happening. We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!”

The Let’s Rock Tour is the latest tour in a string of various music festivals, tours, and concerts that were cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Black Keys were fortunate to play iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego music festival in January before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the live music world, but they were not able to play their set for Shaky Knees music festival that was supposed to take place May 1st-3rd at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out what was supposed to be the official tour flyer below:

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford