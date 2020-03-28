Margo Price Announces Album Postponement and Release Calming Cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me”

Home News Kelly Tucker March 28th, 2020 - 2:54 PM

Margo Price

American country singer and songwriter, Margo Price, recently announced plans to release her new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started in May, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has put the album release on hold. In a statement, Price shared that “Sometimes circumstances are beyond our control. I would say that’s the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice.”

Price also released a new cover of John Lennon’s “Nobody Told Me” where she is sitting and reciting the meaningful lyrics, “Nobody told me there’d be days like these. Strange days indeed.” The song is sweet and hope-filled as Price’s vocals are light and easy on the ears. The goal for the track seems to be one that is filled with hope and meaning, as it was back when Lennon performed it for fans, many years ago. The rawness in the song, shows Price displaying her authenticity and ingenuity in a more intimate setting.

Price continued about the postponement of her upcoming album, “I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in it’s entirety but it’s just not gonna be May 8th. More realistically, it’s going to be this summer. Even the record plants have halted production of vinyl. I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world and I know that time will come. In the meantime, I’m still going to release some singles and be making lots of music for y’all anyway that I possibly can. Until then, take care of yourselves, be good to each other and this weary planet, and watch what you say and who you trust, because we all know, That’s How Rumors Get Started.

In March 2016, Price, released her debut solo album, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter on Third Man Records. The album, which was recorded in three days at Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee, was engineered by Matt Ross-Spang. Price has been described by Rolling Stone Country as “a fixture of the East Nashville music community,” and appeared on that publication’s list of “Country Artists You Need to Know” in 2014. Fellow Nashville musician Aaron Lee Tasjan calls her “a singular and vital part of this scene, as a thing unto herself.”

That’s How Rumors Get Started Track List:

1.) That’s How Rumors Get Started

2.) Letting Me Down

3.) Twinkle Twinkle

4.) Stone Me

5.) Hey Child

6.) Heartless Mind

7.) What Happened To Our Love?

8.) Gone To Stay

9.) Prisoner Of The Highway

10.) I’d Die For You

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer