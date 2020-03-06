Margo Price, Dan Auerbach and Brandi Carlile to Play To Nashville, With Love Charity Concert Benefitting Tornado Victims

Home News Matt Matasci March 6th, 2020 - 9:20 PM

Margo Price

Earlier this week a devestating tornado ripped through the heart of Nashville, particularly hitting the East Nashville neighborhood that’s home to many of the city’s copious number of resident musicians. The tornado, which occured on March 3, resulted in six deaths and 220 injuries in an outbreak of tornados in the region that resulted in 25 deaths and over 300 injuries. The popular music venue in East Nashville on Main Street, Basement East, was destroyed in the disaster.

In response, some of the most popular artists in alternative country, many of them with roots in the city, will take part in a charity concert on March 9. The show’s lineup includes Margo Price, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, Soccer Mommy and Yola. It will take place at Marathon Music Works in a part of Nashville that’s not far south from the tornado’s path.

The concert’s proceeds will go to help residents of Nashville as part of the To Nashville, With Love fund, which is the creation of music industry professionals. The money is specifically earmarked for disaster relief and mental health funding. Tickets are for sale at $75 – head to the concert’s website to make a donation or purchase tickets.

If you can’t make it out to Nashville on such short notice, the entire concert will be broadcast on Lightning 100 and their website.

“We have seen the resilience of Nashville before but nothing like the display of humanity being put forth currently,” said Mike Grimes, owner of Basement East. “That sweet equity combined with our incredible friends’ generous offers of their gift of music will galvanize our city, making it stronger than ever before. Please join us Monday friends for an event that will help and heal. We Will Rise.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer