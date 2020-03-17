Bands Playing Live Stream Sets Today in the Wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic (Updated Daily)

Home News Matt Matasci March 17th, 2020 - 11:04 AM

With the outbreak of novel virus coronavirus COVID-19 causing quite literally every live music show with a crowd to be cancelled or postponed, many artists are opting to live stream their sets from an empty venue or even their home. Recently Code Orange live streamed a concert that was intended to be their album release party, playing in front of an empty venue.

To make it easier for our readers to catch all of these “live” opportunities, we’ve gathered any and all live stream sets we can embed on this page. It will be updated daily with new shows that you can watch right here.

The music team here at @Twitch wants to help artists affected by cancellations and are looking for ways to still reach fans live. We’ve helped live streaming creators make a living doing what the love for years in gaming, podcasts, traveling, music and more. My DMs are open! — Jimmy Whisenhunt (@jimmywhis) March 13, 2020

March 17

Perhaps the most notable stream of the day is Dropkick Murphys playing their Streaming Up From Boston show for St. Patrick’s Day. Check it out below at

Ben Gibbard has announced via the Death Cab for Cutie Instagram page that daily – for the next few weeks – he’ll be live streaming performances from his home. He sent this message to fans via Instagram:

“I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated.⁣ But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.⁣ Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me.

So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU.⁣ For the next few weeks I will be playing songs everyday from my home studio. We will be streaming on YouTube / Facebook at 4pm PST daily – link in bio. We’re still working out the details but I’m hoping to take some requests and maybe even have a guest or two stop by digitally. The first show will be tomorrow. It will assuredly be a little wonky and glitchy but we’re gonna do our best.⁣”

United Kingdom record label and shop Specialist Subject has announced a series of live streamed performances today from 12:55 PST until 4:00 PST. It will feature AJJ, Jeff Rosenstock and more and can be viewed on their Instagram.

12:55 PST – Dogeyed & Toodles

1:25 PST – Garden Centre

1:55 PST – Immy

2:15 PST – Witching Waves

2:30 PST – Kathryn of Fresh

3:00 PST – Erica Freas

3:30 PST – AJJ

4:00 PST – Jeff Rosenstock

Sammy Miller and the Congregation is hosting what they’re calling “Camp Congregation.” Not truly a live performance per se, it’s going to include classes, workshops, listening parties, Q + A and of course, music. Check it out at 1 PM PST:

American Crossroads will be live streaming a set by Sarah Peacock on its Facebook page today at 5 PM PST.

Herman Li of DragonForce, Riley McShane of Allegaeon and Bo Lueders of Harm’s Way frequently stream performances and more through Twitch.

Herman Li:

March 18

American Crossroads will be live streaming a set by Jeff Crosby on its Facebook page today at 5 PM PST.

March 19

American Crossroads will be live streaming a set by Nathan Kalish on its Facebook page today at 5 PM PST.

March 20

American Crossroads will be live streaming a set by Zach Aaron on its Facebook page today at 5 PM PST.

