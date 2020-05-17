Slipknot Cancel 2020 Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Peter Mann May 17th, 2020 - 2:57 AM

Des Moines, Iowa-based nu metal juggernauts Slipknot, recently announced the cancellation of their summer 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As previously reported in Rolling Stone, “In a statement on social media, the band said the cancellations will effect the North American and U.K. legs of their Knotfest Roadshow festival, while their August cruise, Knotfest at Sea, will be postponed. Ticket holders to the Knotfest shows will receive an e-mail regarding refund options, while postponement info will be sent to those set to attend Knotfest at Sea.”

The band which formed back in 1995, rose to prominence with their eponymous release 1999’s Slipknot and rose to even higher stardom with their sophomore release, 2001’s Iowa. 2004’s Vol. 3 (The Subliminal Verses) was the collective’s follow up to Iowa, which garnered the band a Best Metal Performance Grammy win. Their subsequent releases include 2008’s All Hope Is Gone, 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter and their latest musical offering last year’s We Are Not Your Kind, via Roadrunner Records.

The ever changing lineup suffered a major blow with the passing of former bassist Paul Gray, whom died from a morphine overdose on May 24, 2010 at the age of 38. Slipknot’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Corey Taylor (lead vocalist), guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson, Shawn Crahan (custom percussion/backing vocals), Craig Jones (samples/keyboards), Sid Wilson (turntables/keyboards), Alessandro Venturella (bass) and Jay Weinberg (drums).

This wasn’t this first instances of the band having to cancel or postpone forthcoming shows. As previously reported here on mxdwn, back in March of this year, it was then noted that, “Slipkot have postponed their Knotfest Japan and Asian tours due to rising concerns over the coronavirus, which has led to over 3,000 deaths worldwide. The group was set to have support from several other prominent metal groups including thrash metal legends Anthrax and influential nu metal act Korn.”

photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado