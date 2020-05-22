 Faith No More Reschedules Co-Headlining Los Angeles Shows With Korn and System of a Down For May 2021 - mxdwn Music

Faith No More Reschedules Co-Headlining Los Angeles Shows With Korn and System of a Down For May 2021

May 22nd, 2020 - 3:40 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Alternative metal outfit Faith No More has announced that they are rescheduling their Los Angeles shows to May 21 and May 22 2021. Faith No More is co-headlining these shows with alternative metal contemporaries Korn and System of a Down. Additionally, groups Helmet and Russian Circles will be performing. The shows were postponed back in late April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement comes after a wide array of musicians have had to postpone or even cancel their shows due to the pandemic. Just earlier this week, metal juggernaut Slipknot canceled their tour and industrial music icons Ministry moved their 2020 Industrial Strength tour to Spring 2021.

Though the shows have been rescheduled, Faith No More still seems optimistic and excited to perform. Just recently, Roddy Bottum announced his new musical endeavor Man on Man with partner Joey Holman.

Additionally, System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian announced that he is releasing an EP of songs that were originally intended for a System of a Down record. Back in March, Korn dropped a new, thrilling music video for their track “Can You Hear Me.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

