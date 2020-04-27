Faith No More, System of a Down and Korn Megashows in Los Angeles Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 8:12 PM

Heavy metal fans in Los Angeles will have to wait for the megashows featuring juggernauts Faith No More, Korn and System of a Down at the Banc of California Stadium, which have been postponed due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. LiveNation, who owns the venue hosting the event, stated that they will be finalizing new dates for these stadium-sized performances.

“Our upcoming Banc Of California Stadium shows on May 22 & 23 are proactively being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew, and venue staff.As soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will inform everyone, and all the tickets will be honored accordingly,” organizers said in a statement. “For further ticket information, visit livenation.com/ticketrelief or your point of purchase. To our amazing fans, thank you for understanding.”

The bands were originally set to be accompanied by Helmet and Russian Circles for these set of performances. Helmet is still set to appear alongside Korn and Faith No More for their upcoming tour dates this summer, which are still scheduled as of press time.

Korn released their most recent album project The Nothing last year, which was supported by the singles “You’ll Never Find Me” and “Cold.” The former track was a collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan, according to Korn’s frontman Jonathan Davis.

While Faith No more will still be touring, it looks like the band doesn’t have any plans to record new music according to band member Roddy Bottum. The same is true for System of a Down, who’s drummer John Dolmayan recently stated he was “over it“regarding making a new album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat