Serj Tankian Announces Plans to Release an “EP of Rock Songs” Originally Intended for a System of a Down Record

Jesse Raymer May 15th, 2020 - 8:29 PM

Serj Tankian, frontman of the iconic heavy metal group System of a Down has announced that he plans to release an “EP of rock songs” initially intended for release on a System of a Down record. Though the group is notorious for expressing creative differences, System of a Down is still on good terms. The group tours together frequently and consider each other friends. However, according to Tankian, these creative differences are too much to warrant new music.

According to NME, Tankian spoke to SPIN regarding this. Tankian stated that: “… as we could not really see eye to eye on how to go forward…I decided to finish them off myself and release them as an EP.” In recent years, there was talk of a possible new System of a Down record. However, with these statements, it is looking less likely.

Back in 2018, Tankian mentioned that the songs written for a possible System of a Down record were not going to work out due to the group not having a cohesive vision for the music they want to create. That same year it was also announced that Tankian was tracking new rock music, but not for System of a Down.

Additionally, back in April, drummer John Dolmayan stated that he was “over it” regarding the making of a new System of a Down album. Dolmayan also mentioned that Serj Tankian wasn’t involved in past writing sessions. Because of this, there wasn’t the unanimous collaboration needed for a new album. Dolmayan seems to be the most vocal of the group and called for System of a Down to “check their massive egos at the door.” in hopes of making new music.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado