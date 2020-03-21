Korn Drop Psychological New Music Video For “Can You Hear Me”

Home News Roy Lott March 21st, 2020 - 10:13 AM

Korn has released the music video for their track “Can You Hear Me,” filmed by Elizabeth Mason. The single was released late last year but now comes it’s haunting visual. The video shows a man in a room filled with TV screens appearing to be stalking people that he is interested in, similar to the setting of when Neo sees The Architect in the second installment of The Matrix trilogy. See the visual below. According to Blabbermouth, “Can You Hear Me” is featured on the band’s latest album The Nothing, released last year and follows the previously released singles “You’ll Never Find Me” and “Cold.”

As of now, the band will be playing back-to-back shows in Los Angeles, CA alongside System of A Down, Faith No More, Russian Circles, and Helmet May 22 and 23rd. They will then follow with a co-headlining tour with Faith No More later this summer, slated to begin August 7th in Denver, CO. It will continue to play numerous arenas and amphitheaters across North America, with additional stops in Irvine, Phoenix, Austin, Brooklyn and Toronto. See the full list of dates below.

Korn 2020 Tour Dates

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA Banc Of California Stadium

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA Banc Of California Stadium

8/7 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

8/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre*

8/11 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre*

8/13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

8/14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

8/16 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

8/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

8/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

8/21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

8/22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

8/23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

8/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

8/27 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

8/29 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion^

8/30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^

9/1 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^

9/2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^

9/5 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park^

9/6 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/9 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

9/10 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre^

9/12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

9/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

9/15 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

*with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

^with Helmet & ‘68

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz