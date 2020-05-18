Roddy Bottum of Faith No More Announces New Band Man on Man with His Partner Joey Holman

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 10:50 AM

Roddy Bottum has spanned genres from his role as the keyboardist for the alternative metal outfit Faith No More to his co-lead frontman role in the indie pop outfit Imperial Teen. The artist is now pursuing another musical venture, alongside his domestic partner/significant other Joey Holman for a new band called Man on Man.

The two are set to release their new single titled “Daddy” next week according to a post made on Bottum’s Twitter page. This post was accompanied by a photo showing the two holding hands and looking at the camera while they are wearing only underwear, against a blank backdrop.

We’ve talked about projects in quarantine, y’all n me. I’m happy to announce that me and Joeys record is finished and we’ll release our first single, Daddy, next week. We’re calling it MAN ON MAN. Love yous. pic.twitter.com/K8f4MwINma — Roddy Bottum (@roddybottum) May 17, 2020

Imperial Teen released their first new studio album in seven years titled Now We Are Timeless last summer. Bottum recently revealed that Faith No More do not have any plans to record new music, although the group had originally planned on touring this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bottum is also a member of CRICKETS, alongside MEN members JD Samson and Michael O’Neill.

“You know, there’s no plans right now to record any new music, there’s no plans at all. I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be,” Bottum explained earlier this year. “I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason I’m in a different place with that right now.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat