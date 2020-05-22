Faith No More’s Roddy Bottum Releases Debut “Daddy” With New Band Man on Man

Home News Jesse Raymer May 22nd, 2020 - 8:02 PM

Roddy Bottum, known for working with groups Faith No More, Imperial Teen and Crickets, is back with a new single. Earlier this month, Bottum announced that he was starting a new project called Man on Man with his partner Joey Holman. Today, they released “Daddy,” a sweet and infectious, while also suggestive, debut track. The single was accompanied by a music video created by Bottum and Holman.

“Daddy” opens with an atmospheric buzz before building up with crunchy guitars and wispy reverb. As Joey Holman begins to sing, the groove kicks in. The song starts to morph into a layered, melodic track. “Daddy” has a ’90s alternative rock feel, and gives off a very nostalgic mood.



The lyrics are sensual and explore themes of sex and relationships. The music video reflects this, as Bottum and Holman are depicted in their underwear staying close by each other. “Daddy” was produced and written by only Bottum and Holman, as the two were in quarantine together in New York City.

Bottum has stayed busy this year, originally accompanying Faith No More on a summer co-headlining tour with Korn. Additionally, Faith No More planned shows in Los Angeles co-headlining with System of a Down and Korn. These shows have since been rescheduled to May 2021.

Regarding Man on Man, Bottum states that the project “is bold and sexual by nature – romantic, optimistic and celebratory. Isolation may be the new norm but it’s provided a springboard for M.O.M. to create and rally against the limitations of the virus,” Holman added, stating that: “Our vision is to create art that promotes positive views of sexual freedom, honest expression and adaptable creativity.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat