Devin Townsend Announces Live Streaming Quarantine Concert Series

Home News Jesse Raymer April 10th, 2020 - 4:48 PM

Alternative metal musician Devin Townsend is back with another quarantine project. Townsend released the “Devon Townsend Podcast” earlier this month. The podcast served as a way for fans to learn his creative process and hear him speak on previous projects.

Now, Townsend announced that he is streaming a three-part Quarantine Concert series. This series is held through Stageit, which is an online platform that allows artists to live stream shows and interact with their audience. Stageit does not record shows, so it gives the viewer the feel of a real concert experience.

Here is the @Stageit link for the show that you can book: https://t.co/W3xGdxLYLe — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) April 9, 2020

Each concert has a runtime of 50 minutes and Townsend plans to donate all proceeds from the shows to charity. Fans can tip and donate throughout the show and the top 5 donators will receive signed merchandise in addition to products from an array of companies. Fans can buy tickets regardless of donation and attendees will receive the audio version of the concert emailed to them as well.

Top 5 donators for each show will receive signed merch as well as some killer products from a number of companies. Also, everyone who watches (regardless of donations) will get the audio version of the show emailed to them as well. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) April 9, 2020

The first Quarantine Concert will be Saturday, April 18th at 12:00 pm PST (Vancouver time) and is already sold out. Additionally, all proceeds from this first concert will go to the Vancouver General Hospital. The next two Quarantine Concerts are April 25th and May 2nd, both at 12:00 pm PST (Vancouver time.)

First one is sold out, Ill try to get more tickets released in the morning — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) April 9, 2020

The last two Quarantine Concerts have limited tickets. The proceeds from the April 25th concert will go to UK NHS and the proceeds from the May 2nd concert will go to NSUH New York.

Townsend has been posting updates to his Twitter with ticket releases.

Photo credits: Raymond Flotat