Devin Townsend Releases Quarantine Project Parts 2 and 3 Including Cover of The Vengaboys’ “We Like To Party” Featuring Anneke Van Giersebergen and Ché Aimee Dorval

Devin Townsend has released Parts 2 and 3 of his Quarantine project, which was revealed yesterday after the announcement of his recent GoFundMe. The project was made after Townsend was forced to cancel the remaining tour dates for the first volume of his Empath tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Part 2: ZTV Rough tests” is an eclectic bend of heavy metal and a comedic science fiction puppet show, which shows an alien puppet running an intergalactic news show. This puppet called Ziltoid was prominently featured during the announcement of Townsend’s Z2 project, meaning that this skit was likely a draft left over from the original shorts. The outlandish concept blends in well with Townsend’s mix of musical styles, an its filled with irreverent comedy reminiscent of classic Adult Swim programs.

“Part 3: WE LIKE TO PARTY In Isolation” is a cover of the Vengaboys classic “We Like To Party.” This dystopian take on the Euro pop classic features vocals from Anneke Van Giersebergen and Ché Aimee Dorval, alongside Townsend who gives the cover a darker tone.

Giersbergen, who performs with the Dutch rock band The Gathering released a solo project titled Symphonized back in 2018, which saw her record a project alongside an orchestra live. Dorval was a member of Townsend’s first volume of Empath tours, and is a frequent collaborator of his. She covered the Finnish folk song “Missä Muruseni On” alongside Farkosten in 2018.

Townsend explained that these projects are a way to provide relief to fans during these recent times. “I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I [can]“People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say ‘thank you.’ In the ways I’m able, I will provide as much content as I can,” Townsend stated.

