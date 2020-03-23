Update List Of Album Release Dates Changed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Luke Hanson March 23rd, 2020 - 6:17 PM

*In light of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic this story will be constantly updated

The global COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent pandemic have drastically altered and otherwise ground to a halt myriad components of daily life. This includes the release of several highly anticipated albums for 2020, including:

-Dua Lipa: The English singer, songwriter and model had originally planned to release her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, April 3. However, she announced via Instagram live she has moved the release of the 11-track record up to March 27.

-Sufjan Stevens: The American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist originally planned to release his ninth studio album, Aporia, March 27. However, he’s moved the release date up to March 24, and it is available to stream now. The album is a collaboration with his stepfather, Lowell Brams, and features singles including “The Runaround” and “Climb That Mountain.”

-Willie Nelson: The American outlaw country icon announced an April 24 release of his new album, First Rose of Spring, in February. The 11-track studio album will be Nelson’s 70th and will now be released on July 3. He also had to cancel the annual Luck Festival held at his ranch in Luck, Texas, scheduled this year for March 19.

-HAIM: The American pop rock band consisting of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim had planned to release their third studio album, Women in Music Pt. III, April 24. The new release date for the album, which includes hit singles “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah” and “The Steps,” will now be sometime later this summer. The trio made the announcement via their Instagram.

-DMA’s: The Australian indie rockers have postponed the release of their third studio album, The Glow, to July 1o. They had originally planned to release the 11-track album April 24.

