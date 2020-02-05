Sufjan Stevens Announces New Album with His Stepfather Lowell Brams Aporia for March 2020 Release and Shares New Song “The Unlimited”

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens will be teaming up with his stepfather Lowell Brams for an upcoming studio album titled Aporia, which will be released via Asthmatic Kitty Records on March 27th. The first single from the album titled “The Unlimited,” along with a set of visuals for the track created by Deborah Johnson have also been released.

“The Unlimited” begins with a spacious electronic instrumental, which creates an ambient atmosphere before it is greeted by a series of steady electronic drum beats. After some build up the instrumental is greeted by more upbeat synth chords, that give it a more new age feel. The visual serves as a trailer for the upcoming album, and provides its release month, and title, while also branding the project as a “new age” release.

Stevens teased this project yesterday on his website, which contained a series of changing graphics with the title of the upcoming album. The album was recorded over a period of several years, while Bram and Stevens collected and isolated the best bits of each recording.

“You know how it is with jamming: ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments,” Stevens said in a press release.

Brams, who co-founded the independent record label Asthmatic Kitty with Stevens back in the late 1990s, is also referenced in the title of Steven’s 2015 album release Carrie & Lowell. The album focused on Steven’s relationship with this estranged mother.

Stevens released two songs last year in celebration of Pride Month, “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart.”

Tracklist

1. Ousia

2. What It Takes

3. Disinheritance

4. Agathon

5. Determined Outcome

6. Misology

7. Afterworld Alliance

8. Palinodes

9. Backhanded Cloud

10. Glorious You

11. For Raymond Scott

12. Matronymic

13. The Red Desert

14. Conciliation

15. Ataraxia

16. The Unlimited

17. The Runaround

18. Climb That Mountain

19. Captain Praxis

20. Eudaimonia

21. The Lydian Ring

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna