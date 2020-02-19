Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams’s Dramatic Song “The Runaround” Soundtracks Bike Life Adventures in New Video

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 10:28 AM

Sufjan Stevens and his stepfather Lowell Brams have debuted a new track and music video for “The Runaround.” which will be featured on their upcoming collaborative album Aporia. This video was shot and edited by ABUTTA492, and featured the Bike Life crew as they ride around the streets of Harlem, New York City, Atlanta and Miami.

“The Runaround” shows various bikers on dirt bikes and ATVs, across slow-motion shots as they perform various tricks such as wheelies on city streets. The song is an electronic track, filled with otherworldly synth sounds, and sonic textures. Stevens’ vocals only appear briefly at the end of the track and are heavily distorted.

Brams and Stevens have a close relationship and both serve as the founders of the independent record label Asthmatic Kitty. Brams is the Lowell referenced in the title of Sufjan Stevens’ 2015 album release Carrie & Lowell, which discusses Stevens’ relationship with his estranged mother, Carrie.

According to a press release, the duo sought to complete a project together after Brams announced his retirement from the label. Aporia has been described as a new age album according to the visual released for the previous single “The Unlimited” and was recorded over a period of years.

“You know how it is with jamming: ninety percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you’re just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments,” Stevens said in a press release.

Check out Stevens’ 2019 pride month recordings “Love Yourself” and “With My Whole Heart.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna