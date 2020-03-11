Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Release Uplifting New Instrumental Song “Climb That Mountain”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 11th, 2020 - 10:18 PM

Grammy award nominee, Sufjan Stevens, and Steven’s stepfather, Lowell Brams, have dropped their new instrumental song, “Climb That Mountain.” The song is taken from the duo’s recently announced album, Aporia, which is set to release on Mar. 27.

Kicking off the 18th track of the album with a transcending synth, transitioned by utilizing smooth chords, “Climb That Mountain” tells the story of a journey with soft notes and mellow beats. A shallow drum is scarcely heard in the back, as a mystical note echoes throughout the song.

The song falls into full motion as the pacing of the song picks up. Beats are flying and synths are running. All of the components of the song move in unison, as they are journeying to the peak of the mountain.

As the song nears the end, a note resembling a water droplet sinks, creating one last echoing effect. The echo gains momentum, as the song eventually fades away.

Earlier last month, the two dropped the 17th track of the album, “The Runaround.” The song tells the tale of various bikes as they perform tricks and live out their passion, on the streets of their city.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna