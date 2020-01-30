Dua Lipa Announced April 2020 Release Date for New Album and Shares New Song “Physical”

Home News Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 11:19 PM

Dua Lipa has announced a release date for her upcoming studio album release Future Nostalgia, which will be released on Warner Records on April 3rd. She has also released a new track titled “Physical,” which interpolates the lyrics from the Olivia Newton-John track, featured on the studio album of the same name.

“Physical” stays true to its name, as it is a high energy pop track with a rhythmic dance beat, backed by the performer’s confident lyrics and vocal delivery. The song’s catchy chorus is reinforced with its instrumental, which will fit well with both old and new pop hits.

This will be her sophomore album, following her self-titled debut album which was released back in 2017. This album was a massive commercial hit in the UK, spanning 5 top 40 singles including the number one hit “New Rules,” which also became a top ten hit in the United States, peaking at number 6.

The performer has also debuted the cover art of this latest project. She had previously released the self-titled track, along with live footage of a track titled “Don’t Start Now,” during the past couple of months.

“Future Nostalgia is my album title track and is a little something to tie you over till the New Year, the performer explained in a press release. “I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer