Willie Nelson Announces New Album First Rose Of Spring For April 2020 Release

On April 24, Willie Nelson will release a new album First Rose Of Spring. In fact, he just released a new track and video, “First Rose Of Spring”. The new album, is Nelson’s 70th solo studio album and will be released right before his 87th birthday on April 29. It will be available on CD, vinyl and digital formats and available for pre-order here.

The album is described as an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances. First Rose of Spring has 11 tracks and features artists like Toby Keith (“Don’t Let The Old Man In”), Billy Joe Shaver (“We Are The Cowboys”) and Pete Graves (“Just Bummin’ Around”). The album is Nelson’s first new release since winning the 2020 Best Country Solo Performance Grammy Award. He worked with longtime friend and producer Buddy Cannon and debuts two new songs co-written by the pair, “Blue Star” and “Love Just Laughed.”

One of the key tracks on First Rose Of Spring is Willie’s heartfelt interpretation of “Our Song,” a new composition by country music singer, Chris Stapleton. Willie Nelson & Family will appear as special guests on Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” on two big dates this year: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on March 14 and “A Concert for Kentucky” at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on April 25.

The last track on the album is Willie’s sublime performance of Charles Aznavour’s “Hier encore,” a 1964 chanson which became an American country classic (and Roy Clark’s biggest hit) as “Yesterday When I Was Young” (English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer) in 1969 and, over the years, became a beloved standard performed by a multitude of stars including Bing Crosby, Shirley Bassey, Dusty Springfield, Mel Tormé, Jack Jones, Lena Horne, Andy Williams, Glen Campbell, Julio Iglesias, Johnny Mathis, Elton John and many more. A bittersweet reflection on mortality and life’s transient (and transcendent) beauty, “Yesterday When I Was Young” conveys universal thoughts and emotions. On First Rose Of Spring, Willie Nelson shares those feelings through music and makes every song his own.

First Rose Of Spring Track List



1. First Rose Of Spring (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin & Mark Beeson)

2. Blue Star (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

3. I’ll Break Out Again Tonight (Sanger “Whitey” Shafer & Doodle Owens)

4. Don’t Let The Old Man In (Toby Keith)

5. Just Bummin’ Around (Pete Graves)

6. Our Song (Chris Stapleton)

7. We Are The Cowboys (Billy Joe Shaver)

8. Stealing Home (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard & Don Sampson)

9. I’m The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers & Mack Vickery)

10. Love Just Laughed (Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon)

11. Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour & Herbert Kretzmer)

Produced by Buddy Cannon