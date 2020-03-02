HAIM Announces New Album Women In Music Pt. III For April 2020 Release

Home News Luke Hanson March 2nd, 2020 - 9:14 PM

American pop rock band HAIM has announced its newest album, Women In Music Pt. III. The record will be HAIM’s third studio recording and is due out April 24. The band announced the release date and provided the album cover shot via Instagram.

Pitchfork highlighted the upcoming release date, as well as the already-released singles from the album, “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It” and “Hallelujah.” The band has released videos for each single, all of which were directed by HAIM family friend and Academy Award-winning director Paul Thomas Anderson. Anderson also shot the album cover.

“Summer Girl” was the first release from the new album. The band debuted it in July 2019, dedicating it to the late Lou Reed, who is also credited as a songwriter on the track.

HAIM released “Now I’m In It” on October 30. In an interview with The Guardian, band member Danielle Haim said that contrary to listener belief that it’s a breakup song, it’s actually about the void between Haim and her mind stemming from depression.

The band released the third album single, “Hallelujah,” on November 18. The three singles are listed as the final three tracks on the 16-song album.

Women In Music Pt. III is produced by band member Danielle Haim, along with songwriter/composer/producer Rostam and producer/sound engineer/multi-instrumentalist/songwriter Ariel Rechtshaid. Rechtshaid worked on both of HAIM’s previous studio albums, 2013’s Days Are Gone and 2017’s Something To Tell You. Rostam also worked on Something To Tell You.

A fourth single, “The Steps,” is due to be released March 3. It is listed as the second track on the new album.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna