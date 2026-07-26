Kacey Musgraves Mysteriously Cancels 3 Tour Dates

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 26th, 2026 - 4:53 PM

Kacey Musgraves has cancelled three dates on her upcoming “Middle Of Nowhere” tour, NME shares. The effected dates include the tour’s original opening show. The country star was due to begin the international tour with two consecutive shows at Chicago’s United Center on August 20 and 21. However, the opening concert on August 20 has now been cancelled, alongside a Boston show on August 29 and another in Brooklyn on September 2. All three were additional dates announced after the original tour schedule, and Musgraves is still set to perform in Chicago on August 21, Boston on August 28 and at New York’s historic Madison Square Garden on August 31 and September 1. The singer has not offered an explanation on the cancellations. Ticket holders have received emails informing them of the cancellations, with information regarding refunds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kacey Musgraves (@spaceykacey)

Musgraves has not commented publicly on any of the cancellations. The remaining dates are still listed on her official tour page, and tickets are available for the alternative shows in Chicago, Boston and New York. Find any remaining tickets here. The tour is in support of her seventh studio album Middle Of Nowhere, which was released in May via Lost Highway Records and followed 2024’s Deeper Well. The record includes collaborations with Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings and Gregory Alan Isakov.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz