Farm Aid 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Willie Nelson, I’m With Her, Jesse Welles & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2026 - 1:16 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Farm Aid has announced its 2026 edition will happen on September 26, in Virginia Beach. This will be the first time the charity festival has been in that city and tickets will go on presale on Wednesday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Eastern, with the general on-sale starting on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. The 2026 lineup includes Farm Aid founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and John Mellencamp,

Also performing at the event will be Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Turnpike Troubadours, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jesse Welles, Sierra Ferrell, Mon Rovîa, I’m With Her, Amythyst Kiah, Lily Meola and Chris Pierce.

“Family farmers grow our food and strengthen our communities. And when farmers struggle like they are now, communities feel it too,” says Nelson. “The challenges farmers face threaten their livelihoods and put all of us at risk. We’re bringing Farm Aid to Virginia to stand with the farmers and fishers who feed Hampton Roads and beyond to grow a food system that works for everyone.”

Since forming in 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $90 million to support “programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela