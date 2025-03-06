Nathaniel Rateliff & Gregory Alan Isakov Share Vivid New Video For “Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2025 - 12:55 PM

Today, Nathaniel Rateliff and his longtime friend Gregory Alan Isakov has shared a new music video for their duet, “Flowers,” which was directed by Rateliff’s partner Taylor McFadden. The song lands in advance of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ landmark headline show at Madison Square Garden on March 27, as part of their milestone first-ever arena tour, with Isakov as the opening act.

While talking about the music video, Rateliff said: “The concept for the ‘Flowers’ video came from my partner Taylor McFadden’s vision. She had heard the song in various forms over the years and was excited that Gregory and I were finally putting it out. We were in Santa Fe New Mexico listening to mixes and decided it would be a fun collaboration to create visuals for this song together.”

The artist adds: “She brought in her producing partner Lavinia Jones Wright and their company I Play Different Productions to execute the idea. It was so inspirational to watch her work and create something beautiful together. Gregory is a great friend. The opportunity to work together, on both a song and video, was so special. On the day of the shoot there were many laughs and the room was filled with so much love.”

Isakov adds: “There is a palpable joy working alongside Nathaniel. We’ve been such great friends for so long. Taylor’s vision as a director is equally as impressive. They both have a real ease about them, which is always something you strive for as an artist.”

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman