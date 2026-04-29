Kacey Musgraves Announces Fall 2026 Middle of Nowhere Tour Dates

Home News Jasmina Pepic April 29th, 2026 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road this fall in support of her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere. The newly announced North American tour will see the eight-time Grammy winner playing arenas across the U.S. and Canada. The run follows a surprise appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and builds momentum ahead of the album’s release.

The “Middle of Nowhere” tour is promoted by AEG Presents and kicks off on August 21st in Chicago at the United Center, which also happens to fall on Musgraves’ birthday. The tour includes major stops in cities like New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Seattle, with multiple-night runs at iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Bridgestone Arena and Crypto.com Arena. A wide range of support acts will join throughout the tour, including Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Carter Faith, Estevie, Charles Wesley Godwin, William Beckmann, Gabriella Rose and The Brudi Brothers.

The tour supports Musgraves’ sixth studio album Middle of Nowhere, arriving May 1st via Lost Highway Records. The project features singles like “Dry Spell” and the title track, both of which highlight her blend of classic country instrumentation with modern storytelling. The album draws inspiration from her hometown of Golden, Texas and reflects a period of personal reflection, weaving together themes of solitude, identity and emotional growth.

Fans can access presale tickets beginning May 6, with general on sale starting May 8th through her official website.

Tour Dates:

8/21/26 – United Center – Chicago, IL

8/24/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/28/26 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

8/31/26 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9/01/26 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9/04/26 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

9/05/26 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

9/08/26 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

9/09/26 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

9/11/26 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

9/12/26 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

9/22/26 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

9/23/26 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

9/25/26 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival – Louisville, KY

9/27/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

9/28/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

9/30/26 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

10/02/26 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

10/05/26 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

10/07/26 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

10/10/26 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

10/13/26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

10/15/26 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/17/26 – Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ

10/18/26 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

10/19/26 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

10/23/26 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

10/26/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA