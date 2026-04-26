Kacey Musgraves Covers “Kill Bill” by SZA on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Home News Akeem Ivory April 26th, 2026 - 7:55 PM

Kacey Musgraves set to release her new album, Middle of Nowhere, during a recent performance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge the country pop star performed her take on the ‘SOS‘ hit “Kill Bill.” Complete with a slide guitar and a soft piano, Musgraves imbued the cult favorite R&B track with a country atmosphere, completing the performance with a black cowboy hat.

Musgraves’ sweet voice made a perfect contrast to the lyrics of SZA’s No. 1 hit, a song about revenge in which the R&B artist quite literally imagines killing her ex. The cover transformed “Kill Bill” into a sweet-and-sour murder ballad. Later, she also performed her new single, ‘Dry Spell,’ Musgraves debuted a selection of tracks from the upcoming record during her surprise Coachella 2026 set last weekend.

Middle of Nowhere will follow up 2024’s Deeper Well, which saw Musgraves take home a Grammy at the 2025 awards, winning in the Best Country Song category for the album’s track “The Architect”. Check out the performances below.