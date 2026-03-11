Kacey Musgraves Announces New album Middle of Nowhere for May 2026 Release And Drops New Song “Dry Spell”

Home News Jasmina Pepic March 11th, 2026 - 3:42 PM

Kacey Musgraves has officially announced a new studio album. The singer-songwriter will release her sixth record, Middle of Nowhere, on May 1st of this year. Alongside the announcement, Musgraves has also unveiled the album’s first single, “Dry Spell.”

The new track arrives after weeks of teasing the upcoming era on social media. “Dry Spell” serves as the first preview of Middle of Nowhere, offering fans a glimpse into the direction Musgraves is taking on the new project.

Middle of Nowhere was produced by Musgraves alongside longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. The album continues the creative partnership the trio has developed across several of Musgraves’ recent projects. The record also includes several notable collaborations that highlight the project’s broad musical scope.

Among the featured artists are country legend Willie Nelson, fellow country star Miranda Lambert, bluegrass standout Billy Strings and indie folk singer Gregory Alan Isakov. The collaborations emphasize the album’s connection to Musgraves’ Texas roots while embracing a genre-blending approach.

The single “Dry Spell” arrives with a music video co-directed by Musgraves and Hannah Lux Davis. The visual was released the same day as the song and further introduces the themes and aesthetic of the album.

With Middle of Nowhere, Musgraves continues to expand her creative vision while maintaining the storytelling style that has defined her career.

