Kacey Musgraves Shares Passionate New Music Video For “Mexico Honey”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 22nd, 2026 - 10:06 PM

According to Pitchfork, Kacey Musgraves has returned with a brand new music video for her song “Mexico Honey.” The track is taken from her latest studio album Middle Of Nowhere which arrived back in May. The passionate visual was directed by Alexa Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos and filmed in the titular country.

The video follows Kacey and a romantic partner throughout a night at a karaoke bar. The footage of her singing in front of patrons is interspliced between intimate scenes with her partner as well as several outdoor shots. In one frame, she can be seen holding a parrot in front of her bare body, hinting at the cheeky lyrics of the song itself.

Middle Of Nowhere marked Musgraves’ sixth full-length studio record following up on 2024’s critically acclaimed Deeper Well. The artist performed a surprise set at Coachella in April, live debuting “Middle Of Nowhere,” “Back On The Wagon” and “Uncertain, TX.” In March, she dressed in drag as Ronnie Dunn to cover Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee. She also recently played her rendition of SZA’s beloved R&B hit “Kill Bill” on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Musgraves will be kicking off a fall tour of North America later this year in support of the new album.

Kacey Musgraves Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

8/21/26 – United Center – Chicago, IL

8/24/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/28/26 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

8/31/26 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9/01/26 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

9/04/26 – Xfinity Mobile Arena – Philadelphia, PA

9/05/26 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

9/08/26 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

9/09/26 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

9/11/26 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

9/12/26 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

9/22/26 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

9/23/26 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

9/25/26 – Bourbon & Beyond Festival – Louisville, KY

9/27/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

9/28/26 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

9/30/26 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

10/02/26 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

10/05/26 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

10/07/26 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

10/10/26 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

10/13/26 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

10/15/26 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/17/26 – Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ

10/18/26 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

10/19/26 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

10/23/26 – Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA

10/26/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

10/27/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz