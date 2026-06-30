Billy Strings Announces New Album So Much For Goodbyes For August 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Burn The Other End”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 4:30 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Billy Strings has announced So Much for Goodbyes, his fifth studio album, will be out on August 28, through Reprise. The project is dedicated to his late mother, Debra Apostol, whose artwork graces its cover. “I made this record to honor my mother,” Strings said in a statement. “To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It’s always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it’s my time to say goodbye.” Apostol died in 2025 of methamphetamine intoxication.

In light of the album news, the artist has shared his latest tune, “Burn The Other End”, which is amazing by how the music shakes the background with a stunning folk and country sound that matches the heated lyrics Strings is singing and wailing about. As for the music video, each scene is a story about what it is like to be the one burning down the connection he once shared with someone else.

So Much for Goodbyes Track List