The Avalanches Share New Song with Karen O “Blue Shadows”

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 23rd, 2026 - 2:47 PM

The latest in a line of singles from Australian electronic and plunderphonic pioneers the Avalanches is a collaboration with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O entitled “Blue Shadows,” Brooklyn Vegan shared. The song is built around a sample of “Shadows From Nowhere” from early-’80s Italo act Blue Gas. “We included ‘Blue Shadows’ among a selection of songs for Karen O, hoping she’d hear it, though we never imagined she’d record a vocal,” the Avalanches said. “The demo already had such a singular mood. What she delivered still amazes us – it’s achingly forlorn and feels as though it always existed as a song.” The song itself has a mellow, slightly eerie vibe, and Karen’s vocals match the vibe perfectly. The “chillwave” song poses the question, “Does anybody know how to mend a broken heart?”

According to Stereogum, “Blue Shadows” isn’t the first time that Karen O has collaborated with the Avalanches. On the band’s last album, the 2020 record We Will Always Love You, Karen appeared on the interlude track “Dial D For Devotion,” reciting some of late Avalanches collaborator David Berman’s Purple Mountains lyrics. This, however, is the first time she’s sang on an Avalanches track. Despite not yet announcing an album, The Avalanches have been on a roll with a string of collaborative singles this year like “Together (feat. Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, and Prentiss)” and “Every Single Weekend” with Jamie xx.