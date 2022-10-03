The Avalanches Cancels 2022 Tour Dates Due to Serious Illness

Today Australian electronic music group The Avalanches announced on Instagram to tell their fans they have cancelled the remaining tour dates on their North American Tour because of a serious illness. One of the cancelled dates was a performance at New York City in Terminal 5 on Oct. 8. The Northern American Tour was supposed to start on February 2022 then it got postponed to this fall because of the constant personal health issues the duo have been experiencing. A list of the following cancelled tour dates can be found on the bottom of the article.
“Unfortunately due to serious illness we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel our remaining US and Canadian shows to return home. Thank you to everyone who has made this tour so joyous, and apologies to everyone who had tickets for the remaining shows.” said The Avalanches
The Avalanches – 2022 Canceled North American Dates
10-01 Chicago, IL – Metro
10-02 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
10-04 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
10-05 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
10-07 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
10-08 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10-09 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10-10 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts