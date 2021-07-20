The Avalanches Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

The Australian duo, The Avalanches, announced their North America tour dates for next year. Even though the duo just celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album Since I Left You, the band’s first America tour was in 2017. It is worth mentioning, that after the release of their debut album 20 years ago, the band didn’t release anything for 16 years. Their sophomore album Wildflower was released in 2016, and their newest album We Will Always Love You dropped last year.

In May this year, the band shared their new song “We Go On.” The song featured Mike Jones of The Clash and Cola Boyy. Mxdwn author Tristan Kinnett desribes the song, it “balances Cola Boyy and Mick Jones’ catchy vocal melody with an infectious bass groove, spacey synths and four-on-the-floor drums.” The track is part of their third album, We Will Always Love You.

The band previously toured a little in their home country Australia. The stops during their North America tour will include major cities in the U.S. and Canada.



The Avalanches Tour Dates:

February 17 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

February 18 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

February 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

February 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

February 22 – Toronto, CA – Phoenix Concert Theatre

February 23 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

February 24 – Chicago IL – Metro

February 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

February 27 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

March 01 – Vancouver, CA – Commodore Ballroom

March 02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

March 03 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

March 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield