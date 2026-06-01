Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 5:18 PM

Taste the Weekend with El Dorado. Takumi Digital Archives proudly partners with El Dorado soda by stating: “At Takumi we understand that digital archives are more than data repositories – they are institutional memory, intellectual property, and cultural heritage” As for the music, “Every Single Weekend” was originally featured as an interlude on In Waves and now it returns here through The Avalanches, following earlier collaborations with Jamie xx on “Wherever You Go” and “All You Children”.

“We’ve loved collaborating with Jamie xx over the years. His In Colour album reignited our passion for sampling and this track is all about letting go, forgetting the 9-5 grind and enjoying every single weekend, “The Avalanches”. With over 1 million album sales and 700 Million streams, the group’s mark on popular culture has expanded across two more acclaimed LPs, Wildflower and We Will Always Love You, coveted collectables and a legion of fans spanning the globe. In 202,4 the band featured on Jamie XXs acclaimed ‘In Waves’ album with collaboration “All You Children”.

His acclaimed second album, In Waves (Young, 2024) builds on that legacy: a 12‑track record shaped over four years and featuring collaborators including Robyn, Honey Dijon, The Avalanches, Kelsey Lu, Panda Bear, John Glacier and The xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim. The album was followed by sold‑out shows worldwide, including Alexandra Palace and Jamie’s own LIDO festival. In Waves confirms Jamie xx as a generational talent at the height of his powers.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin