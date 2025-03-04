Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz Announces New Compilation Album NYContinuity Vol. 1 For April 2025 Release Featuring Members Of Sonic Youth, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Karen O & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

After playing last night’s Tibet House Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall with Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, Orville Peck, Jackson Browne, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and other acts, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz has announced NYContinuity Vol.1: New New York Does Old New York, which is a new cross-generational compilation album that will be out on April 4, through his Casa Gogol Records.

The album also features the work of Karen O, Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth,) Gregg Foreman (Alan Vega and Cat Power,) Alap Momin (Jon Spencer producer,) Puzzled Panther (with Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ Brian Chase,) Grace Bergere, Crazy & The Brains, Mary Shelley, Pons and and other acts.

Also, the project will culminate with a show at Bowery Ballroom on April 5, with some of the artists on the album, plus special guest Vera Farmiga and her band The Yagas. For tickets and more information, click tickets here. On another note, following the album announcement comes Grace Bergere’s mesmerizing cover of The Velvet Underground’s “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” which features Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth.