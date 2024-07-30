Jamie xx Teams Up With The Avalanches For New Single “All Your Children”

Jamie xx has released the new single, “All You Children”that is taken from the artist’s second album In Waves, which will be released on September 20 through Young). “All You Children” sees the London musician, DJ and producer collaborating with The Avalanches on a swirling club anthem that is propelled by a hypnotic chorus of chants and stunning bass lines.
A huge live favorite with fans who have heard xx road testing the song at sold out headline shows around the world, it is the second collaboration from two artists who have enjoyed a longstanding mutual appreciation, with xx previously contributing ( to “Wherever You Go” from The Avalanches’s 2020 album, We Will Always Love You.
While speaking about “All You Children,” xx says: “The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me. Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music,” while The Avalanches add: “We’re so excited about the release of this track with Jamie “All You Children.” We hope you love it as much as we do.”