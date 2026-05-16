The Avalanches Join Forces With Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza & Prentiss On New Single & Video “Together”

Home News Lana May 16th, 2026 - 6:24 PM

The Avalanches have always worked like memory developers, piecing together fragments of sound into something that feels familiar even when you can’t quite place where you’ve heard it before. Their new single “Together (feat. Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, and Prentiss)” continues that approach, but it feels a little more direct than usual, like the emotion is sitting closer to the surface.

The producers built the track on a warm, swinging bed of samples and synth consistencies. It has that unmistakable Avalanches quality where everything feels in motion, even when the groove locks in. There is a soft euphoria running through it, but it never tips into something overly polished or detached. Instead, it sits in that in-between space where club music meets something more wistful.

The nostalgia of growing up on the old internet to iPods had set the stage for this song, as the iPod walks almost in unison with the disc reader. The video mirrors that approach visually. It moves through a stream of digital and analog imagery that feels like scrolling through ancient memories that keep reshuffling themselves. It captures that familiar Avalanches’ feeling of trying to hold on to something that keeps slipping away, yet we walk through it all.

The tune of the music video connects to the broader synergy of each artist; each collaborator fits into the track without disrupting its flow. Jessy Lanza brings a light, airy vocal presence that cuts through the mix without overpowering it. Nikki Nair adds a subtle rhythmic push that keeps the track moving forward in a grounded way. Prentiss brings a more stirring fringe that docks the whole thing. It sounds like they were all working on the same idea from the start.

There is also a quiet conceptual thread running through the release around how we preserve memory in a digital age, reflected in the message from Takumi Digital Archives: “How are you looking after your memories?” It fits the tone of the song without over-explaining it.

Listen to “Together (feat. Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, Prentiss)” here.

The Avalanches, made up of Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasi, and Andy Szekeres, have spent their career reshaping what sample-based music can be. Since I Left You, they have built a reputation for turning fragments of sound into fully formed emotional worlds, something that continued through Wildflower and We Will Always Love You.

Their work still feels distinguishable because it never treats sampling as recollection. It treats it as a way of thinking.