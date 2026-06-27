Bobby Dee Announces Summer 2026 Arena Shows with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, and DJ Quik

Home News Hannah Ilko June 27th, 2026 - 7:43 PM

Bobby Dee announces two exclusive arena shows with rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort and DJ Quik in Summer 2026. Marking the only live appearances from Mount Westmore anywhere in the world during 2026, giving fans a unique opportunity to witness four of the most influential artists in hip-hop history on one stage.

Mount Westmore brings together four West Coast icons with their collective impact on music and culture for more than thirty years. With this in mind, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort and DJ Quik have received forty gold and platinum albums that defined the West Coast rap sound and shaped generations of artists worldwide.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Mount Westmore formed in 2020 after years of discussions, made by E-40. This project united four legendary artists whose chemistry and shared history made them a natural fit and made their debut in 2021 before releasing the album ‘Bad MFs’ in 2022. Mount Westmore always keep their appearances rare and has never undertaken a major touring cycle. This is due to California and Arizona arena shows representing one of the few opportunities for fans to experience the collective power of the group live.

The 2026 Mount Westmore Arena Shows Press Release states that the shows will be a celebration of West Coast hip-hop featuring original music from Mount Westmore alongside the biggest solo hits from each member. From Snoop Dogg’s endless classics, Ice Cube’s revolutionary anthems, E-40‘s innovative sound, Too $hort‘s discography and DJ Quik’s legendary G-funk sound. Overall, promising a once-in-a-generation showcase of rap history throughout the hip-hop genre for over three decades.

Show Dates include:

8/21/2026 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

8/28/2026 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena