The Late Hip-Hop Legend Coolio Shares Unfiltered New Track “Tag You It” Featuring Longtime Collaborator DJ Wino and Too $hort Off Upcoming Posthumous Album Long Live Coolio

Coolio tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest at age 59 in September 2022. However, the legendary rapper’s estate is keeping his legacy alive and well with the announcement of a new track and music video “Tag You It” featuring Too $hort and longtime collaborator DJ Wino from the upcoming album Long Live Coolio that is expected to be released sometime worldwide this year. Prior to his unexpected death, Coolio and DJ Wino had been wrapping up what would have been the iconic rapper’s first studio album release since 2009.

Today, the rapper’s estate in collaboration with 1 Pic Entertainment and Strategic Media Entertainment/Intercept Music released “Tag You It” directed by Ken Francis and Kniknotti and is the final video that Coolio appeared in before his untimely death.

The latest single is catchy, explicit, unfiltered and epic in true Coolio fashion that doesn’t disappoint in the slightest. It is unfortunate that Coolio isn’t here to see his fans react to new music but his fans and family will keep him alive always and forever. “Tag You It” is a new single that is catchy, explicit, and unfiltered while paying tribute to 90s hip-hop in true Coolio fashion with a fan game of Tag. It is sure to cause an uproar but who would expect anything else from Coolio?

Check out Coolio’s newest posthumous release “Tag You It” featuring DJ Wino and $hort below right now!